“India is committed to eliminating Lymphatic Filariasis by 2027, three years ahead of the global target through mission mode, multi partner, multi sector targeted drive,” Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya said today.

Inaugurating the second phase of the Annual Nationwide Mass Drug Administration (MDA) initiative here, he stressed that: ”through ‘Jan Bhagidari’ and ‘Whole of Government’ and ‘Whole of Society’ approach, we shall be able to eliminate this disease from the country”.

The second phase, commencing on 10 August will cover 81 districts in 9 endemic states (Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh).

Mandaviya emphasised that efforts must not be limited to taking medicines, but also aid in eliminating spread of diseases via mosquitos, without which progress to achieve the goal will be significantly restricted.

The health minister also called for enhancing synergy between state and central governments for ensuring a healthier nation for all. Enumerating the success of Jan Andolan movements in health by citing the example of Ni-kshay Mitra among others, he highlighted that "community engagement will contribute significantly in garnering success in this mission by the involvement of all stakeholders starting from the grassroot levels."

Underscoring the wide reach of mass movement, the minister further added “Incorporating awareness generation, and ensuring communication campaigns at villages, panchayats will galvanise the movement leading to wide reach across the nation.” To further strengthen efforts, Mandaviya advocated that greater emphasis should be placed on consumption of medicine in front of healthcare workers or professionals as measures in eradicating this disease.