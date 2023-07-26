India will be among top 3 economies in world during my third term: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India will be among the three top 3 economies in the world during his third term in office.

“You will see your dreams being realised in front of your eyes during my third term,” the Prime Minister said amid thunderous applause after inaugurating the newly constructed International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex ‘Bharat Mandapam’ at Pragati Maidan here.

The complex has been revamped for the G-20 summit to be held in September.The Prime Minister said when the country is celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of 75 years of Independence, ‘Bharat Mandapam’ is a beautiful gift for citizens of the country.

He also announced that the world’s largest museum will be constructed in Delhi.

“After seeing ‘Bharat Mandapam’ every Indian will be happy and full of pride,” Modi said. The world is accepting that India is the mother of democracy, he said.

Taking a dig at the Opposition without naming anyone, the Prime Minister said some people have a tendency to comment and stop good work from being done.

“When ‘Kartavya Path’ was being built, there were reports running in newspapers as breaking news. It was raised in courts as well, but when it was constructed, the same people praised it. I am sure the same ‘toli’ (group) will also accept ‘Bharat Mandapam’ and it is also possible that they might come here to deliver lectures in seminars, ” Modi said.

He said in the last five years, 13.5 crore people have come out of poverty. “International agencies are also saying that extreme poverty in India is on the verge of ending. This shows that the decisions and policies that have been made in the last nine years, are taking the country in the right direction,” Modi said.

The Government laid stress on infrastructure and even this year Rs 10 lakh crore has been allocated for that, he said.

The Prime Minister said the inauguration of the IECC complex at Pragati Maidan in the national capital has taken place on Kargil Vijay Diwas when the “enemies of the country were defeated by our brave sons and daughters”.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the IECC complex ‘Bharat Mandapam’, the Prime Minister paid tributes to the brave hearts who laid down their lives for the country during the Kargil war.

“Today is a historic day as it’s Kargil Vijay Diwas. The enemies of the country were defeated by our brave sons and daughters. I pay tribute to each and every hero who sacrificed his life in the Kargil war,” he said.

The IECC is India’s largest Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions destination.

Developed at a cost of about Rs 2700 crore, the sprawling complex is spread over 123 acres and has multiple state-of-the-art facilities including a new Convention Centre, Exhibition halls, amphitheaters, etc., have been developed.

A grand architectural marvel, the Convention Centre will host large-scale international exhibitions and conferences. Developed in the shape of Shankha, it incorporates several architectural elements of India’s traditional art and culture.

Earlier in the day, Modi performed the inaugural ”hawan” ceremony at Delhi’s redeveloped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex which will host the G20 Summit in September.

The ceremony this morning was followed by the PM felicitating some of those involved in the construction of the complex.

The vast ITPO complex, also known as Pragati Maidan complex, spans about 123 acres, making it India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.

In terms of the covered space available for events, the redeveloped and modern IECC Complex finds its place among the Top 10 Exhibition and Convention Complexes in the world, rivaling colossal names such as the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany, the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai.

The magnitude of the IECC’s stature and infrastructure is a testament to India’s capability to host world-class events on a grand scale.

At Level 3 of the Convention Centre, a grand seating capacity of 7,000 individuals awaits, making it even larger than the seating capacity of about 5500 of the iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia.

This impressive feature establishes the IECC as a venue fit for hosting mega conferences, international summits, and cultural extravaganzas on a global scale.

The exhibition halls offer seven innovative spaces for showcasing products, innovations, and ideas.

These state-of-the-art halls provide an ideal platform for exhibitors and companies to engage with their target audience, fostering business growth and networking opportunities.

Among its many exceptional features, the IECC boasts a magnificent Amphitheater with a seating capacity of 3,000 individuals. Equivalent to three PVR theatres combined, this grand amphitheater sets the stage for captivating performances, cultural shows, and entertainment events, captivating the audience with its mesmerizing ambience.

The convenience of visitors is a priority at the IECC, reflected in the provision of over 5,500 vehicle parking spaces. The ease of access through signal-free roads ensures that visitors can reach the venue without any hassle.