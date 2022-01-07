India welcomes joint statement by 5 world powers on preventing nuclear war

India today welcomed the joint statement issued this week by five nuclear-weapon States on preventing a nuclear war while reiterating its own commitment to the goal of universal, non-discriminatory and verifiable nuclear disarmament.

For the first time, leaders of China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US on Monday issued a joint statement on preventing nuclear war and avoiding an arms race while not aiming nuclear devices at each other or at any other state.

Reacting to the development, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said; ”As a responsible nuclear weapon state, India has a doctrine of maintaining a credible minimum deterrence based on a No First Use posture and non-use of nuclear weapons against non-nuclear-weapon states. India remains committed to the goal of universal, non-discriminatory, and verifiable nuclear disarmament.”

He noted the joint statement issued by the five countries, which are all also permanent members of the UN Security Council, reaffirms the importance of addressing nuclear threats, and underscores the desire to work towards creating a security environment more conducive to progress on disarmament with the ultimate goal of a world without nuclear weapons with undiminished security for all.

The spokesperson said India’s annual resolution at the UNGeneral Assembly on ‘Reducing Nuclear Danger’ calls for steps to reduce the risk of unintentional or accidental use of nuclear weapons, including through de-alerting and de-targeting of nuclear weapons.

”Our annual resolution on a ‘Convention on the Prohibition of the Use of Nuclear Weapons’ seeks the commencement of negotiations in the Conference on Disarmament on an international convention prohibiting the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons under any circumstances. Both resolutions are adopted with substantive support at the UNGA,” he added.

The spokesperson said India will continue to contribute further to the global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation agenda.