India welcomes ceasefire between Israel & Lebanon

India on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. hoping such developments will lead to peace and stability in the region.

”We welcome the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that has been announced. We have always called for de-escalation, restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. We hope these developments will lead to peace and stability in the wider region,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

New Delhi has consistently pleaded for an immediate ceasefire in West Asia and the settlement of disputes in the region through peaceful talks.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday stated that India has been in regular touch with both Israel and Iran also at the highest levels to advocate restraint and enhance communication.