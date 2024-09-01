India wants a world order that ensures inclusive development of all: PM Modi

Citing how India raised the voice of Global South during its G20 presidency last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country wants a world order that ensures inclusive development of all countries, especially the Global South.

Stating that today’s world is ‘dynamic’, he said that the government is preparing the nation for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow.

PM Modi was addressing the ET World Leaders Forum on Saturday.

“During the G20 presidency, we helped in raising the voice of our African friends, raised the voice of the Global South. Now we want a world order that ensures inclusive development of all countries, especially the Global South. In the coming times, the countries of the Global South will have the greatest possibilities in the world. A large part of the entire humanity lives in these countries and India is becoming the voice of these countries with the spirit of Vishwa Bandhu,” he said.

“Today’s world is dynamic. Therefore, the policies and strategies of our government are also dynamic. We are taking every necessary step. Our focus is on the future. We are preparing the country today for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow,” the Prime Minister added.

He further highlighted that the Indian economy has grown by 90 per cent in the last 10 years at a time when the global economy has grown by only 35 per cent.

“The global economy has grown by 35 per cent in the last 10 years and our economy has grown by almost 90 per cent in the last 10 years. This is the sustainable growth that we have achieved. This sustainable growth will continue in future as well. Reform, perform and transform has been our mantra. People are seeing the achievements of the country and are full of confidence,” PM Modi added.

Prime Minister Modi further affirmed that India should aim to become a leader in every sector of the world, adding that a strong India can bring great growth to the entire humanity.

“India should become a leader in every sector of the world. We promise that we will facilitate, and you promise that you will innovate. We promise that we will reform, you promise that you will perform. We promise that we will focus on high growth, you promise that you will focus on high quality,” PM Modi said.

“Today’s India respects wealth creators. A strong India can bring great growth to the entire humanity. A prosperous India can pave the way for the prosperity of the entire world. We have to remember the mantras of innovation, inclusion and international corporation,” he added.