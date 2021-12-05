India vaccinates half of its active population: Mansukh Mandaviya

With 8895 Covid-19 new cases reported during the past 24 hours, India on Sunday saw a steep spike of daily deaths as Bihar reconciled a total of 2426 deaths in its database and Kerala cleared the backlog of 263 deaths.

As per the Union Health Ministry data, as many as 2,796 deaths were added to the Covid-19 death toll on Sunday reaching 4,73,326 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

This is for the second time in less than six months that the Bihar government revised its Covid-19 death toll and added a backlog of deaths. During a similar exercise on June 9, the state government had added 3,931 more deaths to its tally.

Meanwhile, the Government claimed that over 50 % of the eligible population was fully vaccinated. “It is a moment of great Pride as over 50 5 of the eligible population are now fully vaccinated. We will win the battle against Covid-19 together,” tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Health Ministry stated that with the administration of 1,04,18,707 vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 127.61 Cr (1,27,61,83,065) through 1,32,44,514 sessions. The availability of vaccines is also not a problem. “More than 21.13 Cr (21,13,99,456) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered,” the Ministry stated.

India’s testing capacity across the country also continues to expand. A total of 12,26,064 tests were conducted on Saturday with total tests conducted so far crossing 64.72 Cr figure, the Ministry stated.

The Ministry stated the Weekly Positivity Rate touched 0.80%–less than 1% for the last 21 days. Similarly, the Daily Positivity rate was at 0.73%, which indicates that the Covid situation is improving in the country.

Even India’s Active Caseload stands at 99,155 and active cases constitute 0.29% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is the lowest since the outbreak of the pandemic.