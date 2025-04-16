India- Uzbekistan Joint Military Exercise DUSTLIK-VI begins in Pune

An Indian Army Contingent comprising 60 personnel is part of the 6th edition of India-Uzbekistan Joint Military Exercise DUSTLIK-VI. The 12-day joint exercise, which started today at the Foreign Training Node, Aundh in Pune, Maharashtra, will culminate on April 28.

The Indian contingent comprises a Battalion of JAT Regiment and Indian Air Force. The Uzbekistan contingent comprises soldiers from the Uzbekistan Army. An annual affair, the joint training is conducted alternatively in India and Uzbekistan, with the last edition being undertaken in Termez District in Uzbekistan.

Advertisement

An army spokesperson stated that the theme of the exercise will be based on the theme of Joint Multi-Domain Sub-Conventional operations in Semi-Urban Scenario.

Advertisement

“It will focus on responding to a terrorist action involving the capture of a defined territory. It will also include the establishment of a Joint Operations Centre at the battalion level for continuous joint operations, the execution of counterterrorism missions such as population control measures, raids, search-and-destroy operations, and the employment of firepower, including air assets, to neutralise terrorists,” said the spokesperson.

Further, the Special Forces from the Army and Air Force will secure a helipad for use as a mounting base for further operations during the exercise. The Exercise will also cover the deployment of drones, counter-UAS measures, and logistics support by the Air Force to sustain forces in hostile areas.

Additionally, helicopters will be utilised for reconnaissance and observation, special heliborne operations (SHBO), small team insertion and extraction (STIE), and other associated missions.