India-US to hold ‘2+2’ ministerial dialogue on 11 April in Washington

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Washington for the 4th India-US ”2+2” dialogue on 11 April, it was officially announced here today.

At a press briefing here, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the US will be represented at the dialogue by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

The dialogue, he said, will provide an opportunity for the two countries to take stock of developments in bilateral ties as global issues, including the Russia-Ukraine war.

India has a ”2+2” format dialogue mechanism on strategic and security issues only with four countries. They are Russia, Australia, the US and Japan.

Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh will also have other meetings scheduled on the sidelines.

The last ”2+2” ministerial meeting between the two countries was held in October 2020 in New Delhi.