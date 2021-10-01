India, US to exchange information between defence industries

India and the US have agreed in-principle to establish a Joint Working Group (JWG) to develop a protocol for the exchange of classified information between defence industries of both countries.

The group will meet periodically to align the policies and procedures expeditiously that will allow the defence industries to collaborate on cutting edge defence technologies.

The agreement came at the five-day Industrial Security Agreement (ISA) Summit between the two countries that concluded today, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

The summit was organised to develop a protocol for the exchange of classified information between the defence industries of both nations. It was led by Designated Security Authorities (DSAs) namely Anurag Bajpai and David Paul Bagnati from the Indian and US sides respectively.

The ISA was signed in December 2019 to facilitate the exchange of classified information between the defence industries of both countries.

It was held to create a roadmap for the implementation of the ISA. The DSAs also visited the Indian defence industry in preparation for the roadmap.