India to bid final farewell to Dr Manmohan Singh on Dec 28

India will bid its final farewell to its 14th Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Saturday.

The former Prime Minister’s last journey will start from the Congress headquarters in the national capital to the cremation ground at 9.30 am tomorrow.

Dr Manmohan Singh, the country’s 14th Prime Minister and one of the most renowned economists, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national Capital on Thursday night at the age of 92.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said former PM Dr Manmohan Singh’s mortal remains will be at his residence 3, Motilal Nehru Road, New Delhi on Friday for the public to offer their condolences.

Venugopal informed that at 8 am on Saturday, Dr Manmohan Singh’s mortal remains will be taken to AICC HQ and the public and Congress workers will have the opportunity to offer their tributes between 8.30 am – 9.30 am on Saturday.

“Dr Singh’s final journey to the heavenly abode will commence from AICC HQ to the cremation ground at 9.30 am tomorrow,” the Congress General Secretary further said in the post.

The former Prime Minister will be accorded a state funeral.

On the day of the funeral, a half-day holiday will be declared in all the Central Government offices and CPSUs.

After the news broke of Dr Manmohan Singh’s demise at AIIMS last night, streams of tributes and condolence messages started pouring in.

President Murmu, PM Modi, HM Amit Shah led the nation in paying homage to the former Prime Minister.

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and the party’s Wayanad MP Priyanka Vadra also paid floral tributes to the late Prime Minister.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi placed a wreath at his mortal remains wrapped in the Tricolour and offered prayers there.

In his condolence message, Rahul Gandhi said, “Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs Kaur and the family. I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride.”

Vice President Dhankhar and Dr Sudesh Dhankhar also paid their final respects to former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh at his residence in New Delhi.

They conveyed their profound condolences to the family members of Dr Singh, acknowledging his enduring legacy and invaluable contributions to the nation.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi also passed a condolence resolution in the memory of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh.

The Union Cabinet paid homage to Dr Singh by observing a two-minute silence.

A nationwide mourning has been announced for seven days till January 1, 2025.

During this mourning period, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the country. The National Flag will also be flown at half-mast in all the Indian Missions/High Commissions abroad for seven days till January 1, 2025.