India stands with ASEAN for peace, progress in Indo-Pacific: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed concern over ongoing conflicts in various parts of the world at the 19th East Asia Summit at Vientiane, Lao PDR and said this is not the age of war and solutions to problems cannot be found in the battlefield.

Addressing the Summit, he said the most negatively affected countries, due to the conflicts are those from the Global South. There is a collective desire for restoration of peace and stability in regions such as Eurasia and the Middle East as soon as possible.

Mr Modi said it is essential to respect sovereignty, territorial integrity, and international laws. “With a humanitarian perspective, we must place a strong emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy,” the Prime Minister said.

Advertisement

“In fulfilling its responsibilities as a Vishwabandhu (friend of the world), India will continue to make every effort to contribute in this direction,” the Prime Minister said.

After attending the 21st ASEAN-India Summit, the Prime Minister strongly identified India with ASEAN policies on peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and committed India will add fresh momentum to its relations with ASEAN.

The PM posted on the X: “Took part in the 19th East Asia Summit being held in Vientiane, Lao PDR. India attaches great importance to friendly relations with ASEAN. We are committed to adding even more momentum to this relation in the times to come. Our Act East Policy has led to substantial gains and has contributed to a better planet. At the same time, we wish to work towards an Indo-Pacific which is rules based, free, inclusive and open.”

He said India has consistently supported the unity and centrality of ASEAN. ASEAN is also pivotal to India’s Indo-Pacific vision and Quad cooperation. There are important similarities between India’s “Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative” and the “ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific,” he said.