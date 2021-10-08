India to soon cross 100 crore-mark in administering Corona vaccine: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today declared that India will ”very soon” cross the 100 crore-mark in administering the Corona vaccine.

”It is a matter of pride for every Indian that 93 crore doses of corona vaccine have (already) been administered. India has shown the way to the whole world by building the Cowin platform that shows how vaccination is done on such a large scale,” he said.

Modi was speaking at a function after dedicating 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plants established under PM CARES, across 35 States and Union Territories, at an event held at AIIMS Rishikesh.

With this, all districts of the country will now have commissioned PSA Oxygen Plants. Union Ministers, Governor, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, State Ministers and healthcare professionals were present on the occasion.

Noting the significance of today’s date for him, the Prime Minister recalled that it was on this day 20 years ago, he got a new responsibility to serve the public. He said his journey of serving the people, living among the people, had been going on for many decades, but he got a new responsibility as the chief minister of Gujarat. He also noted that the beginning of this journey virtually coincided with the formation of Uttarakhand.

Modi expressed happiness that from the land where life-giving forces like Yoga and Ayurveda gained strength, today, oxygen plants were being dedicated.

The Prime Minister said the facilities India prepared in such a short timespan to fight the Corona pandemic, showed the capability of the country. Network of about 3000 testing labs were created from just one testing lab, before the pandemic.

India has transformed from being an importer to an exporter of masks and kits. Facilities of new ventilators were made available even in remote areas of the country. India has made rapid and large-scale manufacturing of Made in India Corona Vaccine. India has implemented the world’s largest and fastest vaccination campaign.

He said what India has done was a symbol of its determination, its service and its solidarity.

He said now the government did not wait for the citizens to come to it with their problems and then take action. The government itself was going to the citizens.

The Prime Minister noted that till 6-7 years ago, only a few states had the facility of AIIMS, today work was being done to take AIIMS to every state.