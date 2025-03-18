India slams Pakistan for remarks on Kashmir

India on Tuesday reacted sharply to Pakistan’s comments on Kashmir, saying the neighbouring country should vacate the Indian territory under its illegal and forcible occupation instead of spreading lies.

”We note that Pakistan has once again made some comments about the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The world knows that the real issue is Pakistan’s active promotion and sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. In fact, this is the biggest roadblock to peace and security in the region. Instead of spreading lies, Pakistan should vacate Indian territory under its illegal and forcible occupation,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

His response to queries came after the Pakistan Foreign Office commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks in the podcast interview in which the latter said that “every attempt to foster peace with Pakistan was met with hostility and betrayal” and that he hoped that “wisdom would prevail on the leadership in Islamabad to improve bilateral ties.”

The Pakistan Foreign Office said PM Modi’s remarks are misleading and one-sided.