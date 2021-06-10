India today deplored Pakistan for its ”gratuitous remarks” made merely on the basis of media reports suggesting the seizure of uranium in Bokaro last week.

”Let me reaffirm that India maintains a stringent law-based regulatory system for internationally controlled items which is reflected in our impeccable non-proliferation credentials recognised by the international community,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

The spokesperson said the Department of Atomic Energy, after due evaluation and laboratory analysis of the material sample seized in Bokaro, has stated it was not uranium and not radioactive.

”The gratuitous remarks about India by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry drawing upon a media report indicate their disposition to malign India without caring to check/verify facts,” he added.