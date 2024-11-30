India-Singapore joint military exercise concludes

The 13th edition of the bilateral military exercise AGNI WARRIOR (XAW-2024) between the Indian Army and Singapore Armed Forces concluded at the Field Firing Ranges in Devlali, Maharashtra, today. The three days exercise involved 182 personnel from the Singapore Artillery and 114 personnel from the Indian Army’s Regiment of Artillery.

The primary objective of XAW-2024 was to enhance mutual understanding of operational drills and procedures to foster joint operations under the United Nations Charter. The exercise showcased joint firepower planning, execution, and the use of next-generation artillery equipment by both armies.

The event was attended by key dignitaries, including Lieutenant General Adosh Kumar, Director General of Artillery; Lieutenant General NS Sarna, Commandant of the School of Artillery; and Colonel Ong Chiou Perng, Chief Artillery Officer of the Singapore Armed Forces, who praised the participants for their professionalism and expertise.

The exercise emphasized joint preparation, coordination, and the evolution of common artillery interfaces, while also incorporating advanced technologies and exchanging best practices. It concluded with the successful integration of Singapore Armed Forces troops into intricate firepower planning and multinational force operations.