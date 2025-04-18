India should lead in conserving environment, forests, food, water, and energy: Bhupendra Yadav

Union Forests and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav said on Friday that India should lead the way in conserving the environment, forests, food, water, and energy while safeguarding the interests of forest dwellers and tribal communities.

The Union minister was speaking at the inauguration of a two-day national workshop on ‘Forest Conservation and Climate-Resilient Livelihoods,’ which began at the RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration in Bhopal today.

He stressed the need for drafting and implementing community-based schemes and plans for the conservation of the environment. He emphasized the necessity of a holistic approach towards the development and preservation of the livelihoods of forest dwellers and the forests.

Yadav said solid waste, E-waste, and use of plastic have become major challenges today. He appealed to everyone to lead an environmentally friendly and healthy lifestyle.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said in his address on the occasion that it is necessary to conserve forests to ensure the flow of rivers across the country.

Pointing out that forests are directly linked to livelihoods of forest dwellers, Dr Yadav said it must be ensured that development does not lead to destruction of forests and the livelihoods of tribal communities.

The CM stated that this workshop marks an important step toward sustainable and equitable development centred on forests, biodiversity, natural resources, and tribal livelihoods.

The workshop will specially focus on key issues such as forest restoration, climate change, and community-based livelihoods in the tribal regions of Madhya Pradesh.

The sessions of the national workshop will include in-depth discussions on topics such as the current legal frameworks for forest conservation, their limitations and solutions, the Biodiversity Amendment Act 2023, community forest rights, documentation of traditional knowledge, and forest restoration.

The workshop will also feature screenings of documentary films focused on afforestation, climate sensitivity, and inclusive participation of forest-dwelling communities.