India shaping its digital future with strong focus on DPI, AI, semiconductor, electronics manufacturing: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India is shaping its digital future with a strong focus on Digital Public Infrastructure, AI, semiconductor, and electronics manufacturing.

Urging everyone to read an article written by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Prime Minister’s Office in a post on X said, “Union Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw elaborates on how India is shaping its digital future with a strong focus on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), AI, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing. Do read!”

Advertisement

“In Baramati, Maharashtra, a small farmer is rewriting the rules of agriculture with Artificial Intelligence (AI). We are witnessing something extraordinary here: a reduction in the use of fertilizers, efficient use of water, and higher yields, all enabled by AI. This is just a glimpse into India’s AI-powered revolution, where technology and innovation are no longer limited to labs but are transforming the lives of ordinary citizens,” Vaishnaw said in his article in an English daily.

Advertisement

“In many ways, this farmer’s story is a microcosm of a much larger transformation that encapsulates our march towards Viksit Bharat by 2047. Writing the digital destiny: India is shaping its digital future with a strong focus on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), AI, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing,” the Union Minister said.

He further said that for decades, India has been a global leader in software, but now it is making big strides in hardware manufacturing also.

Five semiconductor plants are under construction, strengthening India’s role in the global electronics sector, the Union Minister said.

“Today, electronics products rank among our top three exports, and soon we will reach a major milestone—the launch of India’s first Make in India chip this year,” he said.

“Building AI—compute, data, and innovation: Semiconductors and electronics form the backbone, while DPI serves as the driving force propelling India’s tech revolution. India is democratising AI by making it accessible to all through a one-of-its-kind AI framework,” the Union Minister said.