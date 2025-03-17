India sets 3 world records in cryogenic engine technology: ISRO chief

Once denied access to cryogenic engine technology by Western nations, India has now achieved three world records and developed three distinct types of cryogenic engine technology, ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan said on Monday.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new research center at IIT Madras, Dr Narayanan highlighted that India is among only six nations possessing this technology, with one of its engines being human-rated.

“From engine development to test flight, we mastered the process in just 28 months—compared to the 42 months and 18 years taken by other countries. India also successfully conducted a test flight within just 34 days,” he stated.

Cryogenic engines power the third stage of India’s GSLV and LVM launch vehicles. “This technology was once denied to India, but today, we have developed three different cryogenic engines, including a human-rated one. We succeeded on our third attempt,” said Dr Narayanan, who also serves as the Secretary of the Department of Space.

While inaugurating the ‘Shri S Ramakrishnan Centre of Excellence in Fluid and Thermal Science Research,’ he emphasized its role in supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by fostering self-reliance in advanced space technologies.

He added that the center would help position India as a leader in thermal science research for space applications, attract global talent, and secure research funding. The facility will serve as a key hub for research in heat transfer, cooling systems, and fluid dynamics.

S Ramakrishnan, an esteemed alumnus of IIT Madras, was a distinguished aerospace engineer. He served as Project Director of PSLV and GSLV Mk-3 and held key leadership roles at LPSC and VSSC.