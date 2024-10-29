India sends life-saving, anti-cancer drugs to Palestine

India sent 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Palestine on Tuesday in the midst of the ongoing war in West Asia.

“India’s support to the people of Palestine continues. Extending humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine, India sends 30 tonnes of medical supplies comprising essential life-saving and anti-cancer drugs to Palestine,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X.

This is the second shipment carrying medical supplies, essential life-saving drugs, and anti-cancer medications for the people of Palestine. On October 22, India dispatched the first shipment to Palestine via the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

This initial batch also included 30 tonnes of medicines and food items, including a range of essential medical supplies, surgical items, dental products, general medical items, and high-energy biscuits.

In a similar humanitarian initiative, India sent a shipment of 11 tonnes of medical supplies to Lebanon on October 18, with a total of 33 tonnes of aid planned in response to the escalating conflict in southern Lebanon.