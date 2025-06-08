India sees wettest May over a century, 260 lives lost

India recorded its wettest May since 1901, receiving 126.7 mm of rainfall — more than double the long-period average of 61.4 mm — according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department attributed the anomalous rainfall pattern to the early arrival of the southwest monsoon over Kerala on May 26, eight days ahead of the normal date, marking the earliest arrival in 17 years after 2009.

The record-breaking rainfall this May was accompanied by gusty winds, severe thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms, resulting in 260 deaths, 85 injuries, and the loss of 1,200 livestock, according to a press statement from the India Meteorological Department citing media reports. Nationwide, nearly 200 fatalities were linked to lightning and thunderstorm events, while floods and heavy rain claimed 58 lives.

Several stations across India broke rainfall records, with many places experiencing heavy to extremely heavy downpours within 24 hours. Of the 699 rainfall events recorded, 514 were classified as “heavy” (64.5–115.5 mm), 155 as “very heavy” (115.6–204.4 mm), and nearly 30 as “extremely heavy” (above 204.4 mm), based on IMD classification. The majority of the very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall incidents were concentrated along the west coast and in northern and northeastern India.

Central India saw the highest rainfall anomaly since 1901, with a steep rise from its normal 19 mm to 100.9 mm — a 430.9 percent departure from the 50-year average (1971–2020), according to IMD data. Other regions also saw significant deviations: the southern peninsula received 199.7 mm of rain, nearly 180% above its normal of 71.8 mm, while the northwest and the east and northeast regions experienced 39% and 27% departures from normal, respectively.

Multiple active Western Disturbances (WDs) throughout May triggered frequent thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds across various parts of India. Southeast Peninsular India, the eastern and northeastern regions, and the western Himalayan region experienced thunderstorms on 16 to 23 days during the month. Hailstorms were also reported for about 6 to 9 days in parts of the western Himalayas.

“Movement of these WDs across north and central India at regular intervals during the month was the main reason for higher rainfall and thunderstorm activities over these areas and low day maximum temperatures and very less heat waves in the months,” read the press statement.