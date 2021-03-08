Forty scholars from six countries have been awarded the opportunity to carry out their research in Indian Institutes and Universities using state of the art facilities in these places.

These scholars have been selected based on research proposal, experience, academic merit and publication record and recommended for the award of India Science and Research Fellowship (ISRF) 2021.

As a part of India’s initiatives to engage with neighbouring countries to develop S&T partnerships, the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Govt. of India has launched ISRF Programme for Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand researchers to work in Indian Universities and Research Institutions.

It has been implemented since 2015, and as of now, 5 calls have been announced in this programme with the participation of young researchers from these countries. About 128 fellows from these countries have been awarded a fellowship under this programme. A number of quality research papers have been published by awardees during the ISRF calls from 2015-2019, and fellows also participated in various conferences/symposiums of their relevant fields.

Because of the pandemic, no award was made last year.

ISRF programme has provided an opportunity for the young researchers from neighbouring countries to get access to the state of art facilities available in the Indian institutes/universities. This fellowship is a platform to establish research cooperation with neighbouring countries of India, which is one of the mandates of DST’s International Science and Technology Cooperation.

Realizing that they are still going through the pandemic, awardees are being encouraged to have virtual interaction with their host institutes and host scientists. They could visit Indian institutes once travel restrictions are eased and the overall environment is conducive to doing regular laboratory research.