IIT Kanpur’s C3iHub Upgraded to Technology Translational Research Park

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur’s C3iHub has been upgraded to a Technology Translational Research Park (TTRP) by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

Among the selected institutions, C3iHub has been designated to host one of these prestigious TTRPs, with a dedicated focus on cybersecurity.

The TTRP at IIT Kanpur will specifically focus on advancing cybersecurity technologies and supporting deep-tech startups while promoting strong industry-academia partnerships. After a thorough examination of the proposal from IIT Kanpur, the Mission Governing Board of NM-ICPS has selected C3iHub for upgradation to TTRP under NM-ICPS in the focus area of “Cybersecurity”.

This announcement was made during a review meeting by the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology (Independent Charge), Dr Jitendra Singh. This development is India’s commitment to advancing cutting-edge technological innovations for both societal and commercial applications.

The TTRP has been designed to enable the transformation of research into market-ready solutions. By upgrading existing Technology Innovation Hubs (TIHs), such as C3iHub, into TTRPs, the DST seeks to enhance collaboration between academia, industry, and startups.

“This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to pioneering research and innovation in cybersecurity. The enhanced support will further accelerate the translation of cutting-edge research into impactful, market-ready solutions and strengthen our role in advancing national cybersecurity capabilities. I congratulate the entire C3iHub team on this well-deserved achievement,” said Prof Manindra Agrawal, Director, IIT Kanpur, in a statement on Friday.

As a leading TIH under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS), C3iHub will continue to work towards strengthening the nation by securing critical infrastructure, protecting data privacy and integrity, tracking evolving cybercrimes, and more.

With DST NM-ICPS support, C3iHub, as a Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) during mission tenure, ie, 2020-2024, has successfully deployed more than 15 technology products, nurtured 49 start-ups, 3 spokes, and 50 spikes, with 60 per cent start-ups commercialising one or more products and 25 per cent of R&D delivering demonstrable technology solutions.

More than ten thousand individuals have been skilled by C3iHub at various skill levels, including master’s degrees in cybersecurity, six-month-long certification programs, specialised hands-on training programmes for organisations, and vocational training at scale to support and strengthen the startup and R&D ecosystem in cybersecurity.

With its elevation to a TTRP, C3iHub is set to lead in cybersecurity innovation, advancing research, empowering startups, and nurturing talent.