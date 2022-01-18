In order to protect the interests of Indians visiting abroad, the Department of Telecommunication (DOT) on Tuesday revised the terms and conditions for International Roaming SIM cards and Global Calling Cards issued by the Foreign operators in India.

The revised terms aimed to strengthen the mechanism to protect the interests of the Indian public visiting abroad and also streamline the procedures in line with the other licenses/registrations, the Ministry said.

The Ministry has also simplified the Billing and consumer grievance redressal mechanism to facilitate time-bound resolution of grievances by the foreign operators with provision for Appellate Authority in DOT.

Further, the revised policy has also simplified the application process and other procedures for the operators in line with the other licenses to facilitate the resolution of the issues of the Operators, the Ministry said.

The revised terms for the renewal of NOC for sale/rent of International Roaming SIM Cards and Global Calling cards of Foreign Operators have been issued after deliberations on the Suo-motu Recommendations of TRAI, the Ministry said.