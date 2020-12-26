The exponential rise in recoveries in tandem with lower daily new cases has resulted in a consistent decline in the active cases and low mortality. Total recovered cases are nearing 97.5 lakh (97,40,108) today. India’s cumulative recoveries are highest in the world.

The rising recoveries have also improved the Recovery Rate to 95.78% today.

India’s present active caseload of 2,81,667 consists of 2.77% of India’s Total Positive Cases.

Following the national pursuit, All States/UTs have recovery Rate of more than 90%.

The daily new cases have been less than 30,000 for the last 13 days. 22,273 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

The daily new recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases registered since the last 29 days. 22,274 cases recovered and were discharged in the last 24 hours.

73.56% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 4,506 newly recovered cases. 1,954 people recovered in West Bengal followed by 1,427 in Maharashtra.

79.16% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs.

Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 5,397. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,431 new cases. West Bengal recorded 1,541 new cases.

251 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Ten States/UTs account for 85.26% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (71). West Bengal and Delhi follow with 31 and 30 daily deaths, respectively.