Continuing its streak of low numbers of single-day coronavirus cases, India reported 9,110 new infections and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours on Monday, the lowest in nine months so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data said.

The overall tally mounted to 1,08,47,304 while the COVID-19 death toll reached 1,55,158, health officials said.

The country had recorded its lowest 8,821 cases on June 2 last year and 75 COVID-19 deaths on April 30, 2020. The lowest new cases in 2021 were recorded on January 19 — 10,064 cases.

For around two weeks now, India has recorded less than 15,000 new infections daily. Also, the daily COVID-19 death toll has been below the 200-mark for more than a month now.

Active cases at present total 1,43,625 as 14,016 patients were cured and discharged. Till now, 1,05,48,521 persons have been cured.

The recovery rate has increased to 97.25 per cent, while the fatality rate is down to 1.43 per cent.

A total of 20,25,87,752 samples have been tested till February 8, including 6,87,138 on Monday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research.

More than 6 million (62,59,008) doses of corona vaccine have been administered in India since the drive began on January 16 after the approval for ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’.

As per the Health Ministry, India has the fastest vaccine administration rate, even though many countries had launched their immunisation campaigns before India.