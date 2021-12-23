India reports 7,495 fresh Covid cases, Omicron tally reaches at 236

India registered 7,495 fresh Covid-19 cases and 434 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Thursday morning.

With the addition of fresh fatalities, the death toll has mounted to 4,78,759.

Meanwhile, the Omicron infection tally has climbed to 236 across the nation. However, out of the total Omicron positive, 104 have been discharged after they recovered. So far, 16 states have reported Omicron infection, the Ministry added.

The recovery of 6,960 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,42,08,926. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

India’s active caseload is presently at 78,291. Active cases constitute 0.23 per cent of the country’s total positive Cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

Also in the same period, a total of 12,05,775 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 66.86 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.59 per cent has remained less than one per cent for the last 39 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.62 per cent, which has also remained below two per cent for the last 80 days and less than three per cent for 115 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 70,17,671 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 139.70 crores.

More than 18.12 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories, the Ministry added.