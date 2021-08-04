India reports 42,625 new cases, 562 fresh fatalities

India reported 42,625 new infections in the last 24 hours taking the total caseload to 3,17,69,132 while active cases increased by 5,395 to 4,10,353, data from the Union health ministry showed.

The death toll rose to 4,25,757 with 562 fresh fatalities.

Active cases now comprise 1.29 per cent of the total infections.

Under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive, 48,52,86,570 have been inoculated and 62,53,741 have been administered vaccine doses in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated climbed to 3,09,33,022 with 36,668 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate stands at 97.37 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate remains below 5 per cent, currently at 2.36 per cent while the daily positivity stands at 2.31 per cent.

More than 50 crore vaccines have been supplied to various states and Union Territories (UTs), the Union health ministry data showed.

More than 2.60 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with states/UTs and private hospitals, the data revealed.