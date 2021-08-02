India reports 40,134 new Covid-19 cases, 422 fresh fatalities

India reported 40,134 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total infection caseload to 3,16,95,958, while active cases climbed up for the sixth consecutive day by 2,766 to 4,13,718, data updated by the Union health ministry showed.

Deaths rose by 422 in the last 24 hours, pushing the total toll to 4,24,773.

India has reported less than 50,000 new infections consecutively for the last 36 days.

The active cases comprise 1.31 per cent of the total infections while the national recovery rate was recorded at 97.35 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Also 14,28,984 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours which takes the cumulative tests to 46,96,45,494, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.81 per cent, less than 5 per cent for the last 56 days.

The weekly positivity rate was at 2.37 percent, according to the health ministry.

The total number of recoveries in the country stands at 3,08,57,467 and 36,946 patients have recuperated in the last 24 hours while the fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 47,22,23,639 have been inoculated so far and 17,06,598 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, the health ministry data showed.