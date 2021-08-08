India reports 39,070 new Covid-19 cases, 491 deaths

India reports a single-day rise of 39,070 new infections taking the caseload to 3,19,34,455 while the active cases registered a substantial decline, the Union health ministry data showed.

The death toll climbed to 4,27,862 as India registered 491 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The active cases tally dropped by 5,331 cases to 4,06,822.

The number of those recuperated reached 3,10,99,771 with 43,910 discharged in the last 24 hours, Union health ministry data showed.

Active cases comprise 1.27 per cent of the total infections while recovery rate was 97.39 per cent.

Weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent currently at 2.38 per cent. Daily positivity rate was below 3 per cent for the last 13 days at 2.27 per cent.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 50,68,10,492 have been inoculated while 55,91,657 were administered doses in the last 24 hours, the health ministry update showed.

Of the fresh fatalities, Kerala reported a rise of 139 deaths followed by Maharashtra with 128 deaths in a single day.