India reports 18,987 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday informed that a total of 13,01,083 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

ANI | October 14, 2021 10:38 am

India has reported 18,987 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

With 19,808 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries climbed to 3,33,62,709. Currently, India has 2,06,586 active cases of COVID-19.

With this, the total samples tested up to October 13 touched 58,76,64,525.

In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, 96.82 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible beneficiaries.

