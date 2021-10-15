India reports 16,862 new Covid-19 cases, 379 deaths

India reported 16,862 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 34037592 cases, the health ministry data showed.

Total deaths from the virus increased to 4,51,814 following 379 deaths in the last 24 hours, data showed.

Cumulative recoveries touched 3,33,82,100 with 19,391 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.07 per cent, currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

The active caseload is presently 2,03,678, the lowest in 216 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.60 per cent of the country’s total positive cases, lowest since March 2020.

The weekly positive at 1.42 per cent has remained less than 3 per cent for the last 112 days now. The daily positivity rate stands at 1.43 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for last 46 days and below 5 per cent for 129 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 30,26,483 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s inoculation coverage now stands at 97,14,38,553 with the country poised to cross the 100-crore mark by next week.

More than 100 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far via the Centre and through direct state procurement category.

More than 10.53 crore balance and unutilised doses are still available.