Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday while reacting on the video song released by the Pakistan government as part of the opening of Kartarpur corridor featuring slain Khalistani separatist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale said, “On the one hand, Pakistan shows love while on the other, it does this. This is very inappropriate.”

Singh once again reminded India to remain alert of Pakistan Army’s hidden agenda behind the opening the Kartarpur shrine for Indian pilgrims.

The video song released by the Pakistan’s Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on November 4 has stoked controversy for featuring Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and slain Khalistani separatist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale amongst other leaders.

The 4 minute song also shows posters featuring photographs of Khalistani separatist leaders Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Maj Gen Shabeg Singh and Amrik Singh Khalsa against the backdrop of Sikh pilgrims.

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu is seen in the opening frames of the video in which he is seated in a function. In alternate frames in the sequence, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is seen addressing a gathering hailing the importance of the corridor for Sikh pilgrims.

On Monday too, the Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed the police to remain on high alert following recent attempts by hardliners, backed by separatist forces in Punjab and other countries, to create trouble in the state.

“I do not expect Pakistan to dare to do any mischief through the Corridor but it is important for Punjab, being a border state to remain on alert,”Singh said.

“The state is keeping close tabs on the situation and is maintaining a heightened alert,” he added.

The corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur, just about four km from the international border, located at Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Kartarpur Sahib is located around four kilometers from Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Pakistan’s Narowal district across the Ravi river.

From the Indian border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan is building the corridor while from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur up to the Pakistan border, India is building the corridor.

After the inauguration of much-awaited Kartarpur corridor on November 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public gathering at the Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur.

The corridor will be open for the public in the wake of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, his birthplace is Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan and this year marks his 550th birth anniversary.