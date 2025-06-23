India rejects Pakistan-driven allegations at OIC, condemns terrorism and propaganda

India categorically rejects the unwarranted and factually incorrect references to India at the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. These statements, driven by Pakistan, which has turned terrorism into statecraft, reflect the continued misuse of the OIC platform for narrow political ends.

In an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India said the OIC’s repeated failure to acknowledge the real and documented threat of terrorism emanating from Pakistan, most recently evidenced in the heinous Pahalgam attack, reflects a wilful disregard for facts and the global consensus on the fight against terrorism.

Reaffirming its position on territorial integrity, India stated that the OIC has no locus standi to comment on India’s internal affairs, including Jammu & Kashmir, which is an integral and sovereign part of India — a fact enshrined in the Indian Constitution and irreversibly settled.

The MEA further noted that the OIC should reflect deeply on the perils of allowing Pakistan’s propaganda to hijack and politicise its agenda. Any other course can only undermine the OIC’s credibility and relevance.

India also took strong exception to the comments made by Pakistan at the OIC meeting, terming them as nothing more than a desperate attempt to deflect international attention from its own appalling record of state-sponsored terrorism, minority persecution and sectarian violence, apart from failure of governance.

India also outrightly rejects Pakistan’s baseless allegation of “unprovoked and unjustified military aggression.” Clarifying its position, the MEA said that India’s Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack was a precise and legitimate act of self-defence against terrorist camps operating from Pakistani territory. It added that it is absurd for Pakistan to speak of targeting only Indian military installations when its retaliatory attempts not only failed but recklessly endangered civilian lives and property and ended up causing several deaths and injuries among the civilian population.

The MEA also highlighted the irony that Pakistan, a country with an abysmal human rights record and a history of sheltering, breeding and empowering terrorists, should lecture others on counter-terrorism and human rights.