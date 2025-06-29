India rejects Pak charge of involvement in Waziristan attack

India on Saturday rejected Pakistan’s attempt to link New Delhi with a deadly suicide bombing in North Waziristan in which 13 Pakistani soldiers were killed.

“We have seen an official statement by the Pakistan Army seeking to blame India for the attack in Waziristan on June 28. We reject this statement with the contempt it deserves,’’ the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

A suicide bomber on Saturday drove an explosive-laden vehicle into a military convoy in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing 13 soldiers and injuring about ten others, along with 19 civilians.

The incident marked another instance of escalating violence in Pakistan’s restive tribal regions. The Hafiz Gul Bahadur group’s suicide unit, a faction aligned with the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the attack.