India rejects OIC statement on Pahalgam attack, calls it absurd

India on Tuesday rejected the statement from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the Pahalgam terror attack, saying the ‘absurd’ statement issued at the behest of Pakistan refuses to recognise the facts of the assault and its cross-border linkages.

‘’This is yet another attempt by Pakistan, a country that has long engaged in cross-border terrorism, to manipulate and misguide the OIC Group to issue a self-serving statement. We reject the OIC’s interference on matters that are internal to India,’’ MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Earlier, the OIC once again sought to shield Islamabad in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack while expressing deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in South Asia and calling for restraint and the urgent resumption of dialogue between India and Pakistan.

In a statement, the General Secretariat of the 57-member body of Islamic nations stressed the need to resolve differences through peaceful means in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter to safeguard peace, security and stability in South Asia.

It reiterated what it called the OIC’s principled and consistent position condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The OIC also recalled the decisions of the Islamic Summit and the resolutions adopted by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers reaffirming its unwavering support for the Jammu and Kashmir ‘question’.

The General Secretariat of the OIC urged the international community to intensify efforts to find a solution to the J&K issue in line with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions. The OIC underscored the importance of sustained commitment to a peaceful settlement of the issue.