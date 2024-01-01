India registers 636 Covid cases, 3 deaths

A total of 636 people tested positive for the Covid-19 during the past 24 hours in the country, as per the data issued by the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

With the addition of the new cases, the overall caseload in the country rose to 4,50,13,908 including the JN.1 Covid variant cases.

According to the data, of the new cases, Karnataka reported the highest with 229 cases, followed by Kerala 140 and Maharashtra 131.

Ten new cases were reported from Delhi.

As per the data, three more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 5,33,364. Two deaths were reported from Kerala and one from Tamil Nadu.

On a positive note, 548 people recuperated from the disease during the said period. The total recovery figure rose to 4,44,76,150.

The active cases stand at 4,394, as per the data of the ministry.