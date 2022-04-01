India registers 1335 fresh Covid cases, 1918 recoveries in the last 24 hours

With a marginal rise in number of Covid cases in India, the country logged 1335 fresh Covid infections and 52 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

With this, the country’s active caseload also fell below 15,000-mark and currently stands at 13,672, with active case standing at 0.03 per cent.

As per the data shared by the ministry, while the daily positivity rate is at 0.22 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.23 per cent.

Showing improvement in the number of recoveries, the country has witnessed 1,918 recoveries in a single day from the infection taking the total recoveries to 4,24,90,922. The recovery rate now is currently at 98.76 per cent.

As far as tests are concerned, a total of 6,06,036 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative number of tests to 78.97 crore, according to the data shared by the health ministry.

Under the National vaccination drive, a total of 184.31 crore covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

On March 16 this year, COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.