India registers 1096 Covid cases, 83 deaths in the last 24 hours

Showing improvement in the infection, India registered 1096 fresh Covid cases and 83 related deaths in the last 24 hours, stated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With this, the country’s active caseload also fell below 15,000-mark and currently stands at 13,013, with active cases standing at 0.03 percent.

As per the data shared by the ministry, while the daily positivity rate is at 0.24 percent, the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.23 percent.

According to the data shared by the ministry, the country has witnessed 1,447 recoveries in the last 24hours from the infection taking the total recoveries to 4,24,93,773. The recovery rate now is currently at 98.76 percent.

As far as tests are concerned, a total of 4,65,904 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative number of tests to 79.07 crores, mentioned the data revealed by the health ministry.

Under the National vaccination drive, a total of 184.66 crore covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country through 2,21,24,040 sessions, the ministry said.

On March 16 this year, COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.