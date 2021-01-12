With 12,584 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, India recorded the lowest single-day figure in over seven months taking India’s overall tally to 1,04,79,179.

Before this, the lowest number was recorded on June 17 last year, when India reported 12,881 fresh Covid cases in a day.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said 167 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,51,327.

Since the last 18 days, less than 300 new deaths per day have been recorded in the country.

As per the ministry data, till now, 1,01,11,294 people have recovered. Currently, there are 2,16,558 active cases.

The recovery rate stands at 96.43 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.44 as per cent.

The total number of samples tested up to January 11 were 18,26,52,887 including 8,97,056 samples tested on Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.

About 82.25 per cent of the daily new cases were being reported from nine states — Kerala, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the most-awaited mass vaccination drive is slated to begin from January 16, with approval of two vaccines. The Central government plans to vaccinate nearly three crore people in the first phase of the drive.

The vaccine will be offered to one crore healthcare workers, along with two crore frontline and essential workers, 26 crore people above the age of 50 and one crore below 50 with comorbidities.