India has recorded the lowest coronavirus cases in the last four months as only 30,548 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

This is the lowest caseload as the country has once reached 1-lakh daily cases mark and then an average of 50,000 daily cases was reported. The last time India recorded less than 30,000 daily cases was on July 15.

As of now, India has more than 88.45 lakh total coronavirus cases. A total of 1.3 lakh deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported. In the last 24 hours, 435 people died of the disease.