India records 36,083 new Covid cases, 493 deaths

India saw a single-day rise of 36,083 new infections, raising total caseload to 3,21,92,576, while the death toll has climbed to 4,31,225 with 493 fresh fatalities, according to the Union health ministry data.

The active cases have declined to 3,85,336 as cases slumped by 2,337 and comprise 1.20 percent of the total infections.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.46 percent.

The ministry said less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 49 consecutive days.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.88 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 20 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,13,76,015 as 37,927 recovered in the last 24 hours, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

A total of 73,50,553 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, 54.38 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Sunday morning, the ministry said.

The 493 new fatalities include 179 from Maharashtra and 105 from Kerala, the data stated.