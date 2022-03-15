India records 2,568 new Covid cases, 97 deaths

India recorded 2,568 new Covid-19 cases while 97 people lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

With the addition of new deaths due to the Covid-19, the total number of fatalities due to the coronavirus now stands at 5,15,974 in the country.

As per the Ministry’s data, the country witnessed a total of 4,722 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate to 98.72 per cent. The total number of recoveries reached 4,24,46,171.

The total active cases of Covid-19 in the country have reduced to 33,917, the Ministry said.

The daily positivity rate on Tuesday was 0.37 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.46 per cent.

As per the Ministry’s data, a total of 7,01,773 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tests to 77.97 crore.

A total of 180.40 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive, the Ministry said.