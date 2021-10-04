India records 20,799 fresh Covid-19 infections, active count declines

India reported 20,799 new Covid-19 infections and 180 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

India’s active caseload stands at 2,64,458 which is the lowest in the last 200 days. The active cases account for less than 1 percent of total cases, currently at 0.78 percent, the lowest since March 2020. With 180 deaths, the cumulative death toll has mounted to 4,48,997.

According to the health ministry, the recovery of 26,718 patients in the last 24 hours has taken the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,31,21,247. The recovery rate presently stands at 97.89 percent, the highest since March 2020.

The country reported a weekly positivity rate of 1.63 percent which is less than 3 percent for the last 101 days while the daily positivity rate in the country stands at 2.10 percent, less than 3 percent for the last 35 days.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 9,91,676 tests were conducted on October 3. A total number of 57.42 crore tests have been conducted so far.

With the administration of 23,46,176 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid vaccination coverage has crossed the landmark of 90 crores as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Monday.

More than 89.89 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Govt of India and through the direct state procurement category.

Over 5.67 crore unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. the Health Ministry report added.

Meanwhile, schools across Maharashtra resumed physical sessions for classes 5 to 12 on Monday after being shut for over 18 months in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month, Maharashtra’s School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced that physical classes will resume in schools across the state, and the government also issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for it.

Nearly 40 percent of Uttar Pradesh is now Covid-19 free and the state government has declared that out of the total 75 districts, the active caseload in 31 of them has come down to zero.

