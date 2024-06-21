India reaffirms its position on the status of Dalai Lama

India on Friday reiterated its position on Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama’s position, underlining his “revered” status and the respect accorded to him by the Indian people.

“I would like to reiterate India’s position on His Holiness Dalai Lama. He is a revered religious leader and is deeply respected by the people of India. His Holiness is accorded due courtesies and freedom to conduct his religious and spiritual activities,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

His remarks came close on the heels of the visit of a high-level United States Congressional delegation to India from June 16 to 20. Led by Michael McCaul, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the seven-member US delegation visited Dharamshala on June 18 and 19 and met the Dalai Lama.

Advertisement

The delegation’s visit came ahead of the US Congress passing a bill urging Beijing to re-engage with the Dalai Lama and other Tibetan leaders to peacefully resolve their dispute over the status and governance of Tibet.

‘The Resolve Tibet Act’ urges Beijing to re-engage with Tibetan leaders for a peaceful resolution of their governance dispute with China.