India reaffirms its commitment to global pharmaceutical standardisation and regulatory convergence

India on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to global pharmaceutical standardisation and regulatory convergence.

Delivering the keynote address at the 15th International Meeting of World Pharmacopoeias (IMWP) here, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel highlighted India’s role as the “Pharmacy of the World” and emphasised the importance of ensuring access to high-quality medicines globally.

She said the IMWP serves as a vital platform to foster international collaboration in pharmacopoeial science and regulatory harmonisation.

The 15th International Meeting of World Pharmacopoeias was hosted by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) under the aegis of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO).

On this occasion, Patel also released the IPC Newsletter 2024 and a special IPC video film, showcasing India’s advancements in pharmacopoeial science and the Commission’s efforts to ensure high-quality pharmaceutical standards.

Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, underscored the significance of global partnerships in strengthening pharmaceutical quality standards. She reiterated India’s efforts to align regulatory frameworks with international best practices and ensure the availability of safe and effective medicines worldwide.

Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Secretary-cum-Scientific Director, IPC, and Drugs Controller General (India), highlighted IPC’s contributions in setting global benchmarks in pharmacopoeial science. He elaborated on IPC’s initiatives, including the IP Online platform, which enhances the accessibility and usability of Indian Pharmacopoeia standards. He emphasised the role of scientific advancements and regulatory cooperation in shaping global pharmaceutical standards.

Dr. Roderico H. Ofrin, WHO Representative to India, commended India’s leadership in pharmacopoeial standard-setting and emphasised the importance of regulatory harmonisation in ensuring patient safety and public health.

The 15th IMWP, which commenced on Wednesday, will conclude on February 7. The discussions held over these three days will set the stage for further strengthening global pharmacopoeial cooperation and enhancing pharmaceutical quality assurance.