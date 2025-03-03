India ready to share its experiences on circular economy with the world: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India follows and strongly advocates the P-3 (Pro Planet People) approach.

In a message to the 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific being held in Jaipur, he also mentioned that India has always been more than willing to share its experiences and learning in its journey towards circular economy.

Advertisement

The PM highlighted the role of 3R and Circular Economy principles in ensuring sustainable urban development and resource efficiency. He highlighted India’s leadership in global sustainability efforts, including Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) and the Panchamrit Goals announced at COP26, reinforcing India’s commitment to a net-zero future.

Advertisement

The inaugural session was attended by Manohar Lal, Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, Mr Bhajanlal Sharma, Chief Minister of Rajasthan and others.

Inaugurating the event, Mr Manohar Lal expressed pride in India hosting the 12th edition of the forum, after the successful eighth forum in Indore.

He described Jaipur as an ideal venue due to its deep-rooted traditions in sustainability, such as rainwater harvesting and handicrafts made from recycled materials.

Taking forward PM Modi’s vision, he announced the Cities Coalition for Circularity (C-3), a multi-nation alliance for city-to-city collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and private-sector partnerships.

“We propose a working group of member nations be formed after this forum to finalize the coalition’s structure and operational framework.” This is expected to be a game changer in the city-city partnerships across nations,” the minister said.

He reaffirmed that this forum will act as a catalyst for resource efficiency and a low-carbon economy, strengthening collaboration between policymakers, industry leaders, and researchers to build a sustainable future.

“Circular Economy is not just an environmental responsibility but an economic necessity”. He pointed out that India has always practiced sustainable living, but industrialization led to an increase in waste and resource inefficiency. “Now is the time to modernize and integrate these traditional sustainable practices with technological advancements,” he said.