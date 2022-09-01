Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said that the Parliament is the embodiment of hopes and aspirations of people and plays a leading role in bringing socio-economic transformation in the lives of the people.

Birla, who is leading an Indian Parliamentary delegation to Suriname, said this while addressing the Members of Suriname National Assembly. He also congratulated them on the construction of their new Parliament building.

Lok Sabha will help Suriname National Assembly to set up a digitized archival library system & to develop & operationalize a mechanism for reciprocal telecast of content generated by respective TV channels on functioning of the democratic institutions of the Republic of Suriname. pic.twitter.com/OT4qDnmaMl — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) August 31, 2022

Mentioning India’s successful journey on the path of growth and development during the last 75 years, Birla said that India is ready with an action plan to become a developed nation by 2047. Rapid progress has already been made in addressing foundational issues relating to inclusive development, Birla mentioned in his address.

Birla, who is the first Speaker of Lok Sabha to address at the Suriname National Assembly, emphasized on productive deliberations in the House, adding that debates and discussions on issues relating to people’s welfare are encouraged in Parliament of India.

Effective legislations are the outcome of constructive debates and discussions of Members cutting across party lines, observed Birla.

Referring to the historical and close relationship between India and Suriname, Birla said that there is immense scope to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries. If India and Suriname will work as one unit, they can give a new direction to democracy in the world, he said.