India ranks lower than Pak in World Happiness Report 2025; Finland happiest

India ranked 118th in the World Happiness Report 2025 published Thursday, much lower than Pakistan, Nepal, Ukraine and Palestine.

The report was published on the International Day of Happiness that falls on March 20 each year.

While India ranked 118th of 147 countries, Pakistan ranked 109th. China has been placed at 68 and Nepal at 92, both faring much better than India. Only Sri Lanka (133) and Bangladesh (134) were behind India among its neighbours.

Finland once again was ranked the happiest country, followed by Denmark and Iceland, while Afghanistan ranked last.

Meanwhile, the United States fell out of the top 20 happiest countries as its ranking slipped to 24th. Last year, the country was ranked 23rd.

As India slipped in the happiness index ranking, the Opposition Congress slammed the Narendra Modi government at the Centre over rising unemployment, unchecked inflation, and increasing suicides in the country.

“India’s World Happiness Index ranking has consistently fallen since 2013. Rising unemployment, unchecked inflation, and increasing suicides reflect the government’s neglect towards the citizens’ well-being. Together, let us build a nation where happiness and dignity are a priority,” it said.

India’s ranking comes with an average life evaluation score was 4.389 out of 10. The country’s highest-ever ranking was 94, which came in 2022, while its sharpest decline came in 2012 when it was ranked 144th in the list.

The World Happiness Report considers several factors to determine the ranking such as social support, GDP per capita, freedom, generosity, healthy life expectancy and corruption.

In the case of India, the country ranked poorly in social support (128) and GDP per capita (93) at USD 9,703. However, it performed significantly better in perceived freedom (rank 23, 90.8%) and generosity (rank 51, 35.5%). In contrast, India’s perception of corruption remains high, ranking 56 with a 73% negative perception. The data on healthy life expectancy was not available.

The World Happiness Report is the world’s foremost publication on global wellbeing and how to improve it, according to its official website.

The annual report is published by the University of Oxford’s Wellbeing Research Centre in partnership with Gallup, the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, and an Editorial Board.