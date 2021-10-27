India raises objections over China’s boundary law

India today raised strong objections over the ”Land Boundary Law” passed by China recently, saying it expected that Beijing would avoid undertaking action under the pretext of this legislation which could unilaterally alter the situation in the India-China border areas.

”China’s unilateral decision to bring about legislation which can have implications on our existing bilateral arrangements on border management as well as on the boundary question is of concern to us,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in response to questions.

He asserted that such a unilateral move by Beijing would have no bearing on the arrangements that India and China have already reached earlier, whether it was on the boundary question or for maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LAC in India-China border areas.

”Furthermore, the passage of this new law does not in our view confer any legitimacy to the so-called China Pakistan “Boundary Agreement” of 1963 which (the) Government of India has consistently maintained is an illegal and invalid agreement.” the spokesperson added.

The law states, among other things, that China abides by treaties concluded with or jointly acceded to by foreign countries on land boundary affairs. It also has provisions to carry out reorganisation of districts in the border areas.

The Indian spokesperson also noted that India and China have still not resolved the boundary question. Both sides have agreed to seek a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution to the boundary question through consultations on an equal footing. ”We have also concluded several bilateral agreements, protocols and arrangements to maintain peace and tranquillity along the LAC in India-China border areas in the interim,” he added.