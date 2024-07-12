India, Qatar hold JWG trade meet, identify potential sectors for cooperation

India and Qatar held a Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting and reviewed recent developments in bilateral trade and economic cooperation and noted that the relationship has a huge potential to be scaled up even further.

An Indian delegation comprising officers from the Department of Commerce and other Ministries and organisations held the JWG meeting with the Qatari side in Doha on July 10, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said on Friday.

At the meeting, both sides reviewed the progress of ongoing discussions for MoUs on Food Safety and Cooperation in exchange of pre-arrival information for facilitation of trade and customs control on goods and agreed to conclude them expeditiously.

They also agreed to expeditiously address all issues impeding bilateral trade and facilitate trade promotion between the two countries.

Further, both sides discussed the possible mechanism to activate the Joint Business Council to carry out its assigned role in following up and implementing the private sector’s visions and proposals for trade and investment cooperation.

The JWG meeting was co-chaired by the Economic Advisor, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Priya P Nair and Saleh Al-Mana, Director of International Cooperation and Trade Agreements at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of the State of Qatar.

Both the countries identified several areas of focus for enhancing bilateral trade as well as mutually beneficial cooperation sectors.

These include gems and jewellery, cooperation between customs authorities, trade in local currency, pharmaceuticals, food processing and food security, cooperation in MSME.

Notably, the bilateral trade between India and Qatar stood at USD 14.08 billion in 2023-24, and India is the second largest trading partner to Qatar.

Both sides agreed to hold the next meeting of the JWG in New Delhi next year.